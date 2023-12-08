Message From Congress To FCC: Support Efforts To Keep AM Radio In Cars
“There’s no backup right now,” Commissioner Nathan Simington said. “There's no alternative to AM radio for many important types of emergency communication.
Efforts to pass legislation that would require carmakers to keep AM radio in their dashboards continue to build support in Washington, and several lawmakers are urging the Federal Commissions Commission that it should do what it can to help in that effort.
“Virtually every public safety expert has attested AM radio is critical to our emergency warning in…