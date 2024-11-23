Mercedes-Benz Upgrades their ESG Engine for 2025
Other key initiatives highlighted by the company in its sustainability focus areas include a goal to invest over €2 bn in training its employees by 2030 as part of its Sustainable People Plan.
Mercedes-Benz announced an update to its sustainability strategy, with the company shifting to focus on a set of six key strategic environment, social and corporate governance topics assessed to have a significant impact on the company’s stakeholders and society.
The new focus areas, presented at the company’s 17th Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue, …