Mental Health Searches Analyzed: Autism, ADHD & Depression Top List
Autism has the highest Google search rate for mental conditions, with an average of 645,005 monthly keyword searches.
New research reveals the conditions and health concerns that Americans are searching for the most frequently on Google.
isBrave, a prosthetic solutions guide, analyzed monthly Google search data over the past year for 227 physical and mental health conditions to rank terms by their self-diagnosis search rates. Common search phrases included "Do I have ca…