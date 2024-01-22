A meeting about CO2 pipelines and carbon sequestration originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, has been rescheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Kruse Center at 207 N. Lawrence St. in Gibson City, Illinois.

The meeting had been postponed due to extreme cold.

The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines is organizing the meeting to educate the publ…