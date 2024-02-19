Medtronic Hires Chief Sustainability Officer to Drive Sustainability Goals
Healthcare technology leader Medtronic has appointed Raman Venkatesh as first Chief Sustainability Officer as it accelerates ESG reporting and goals.
Medtronic has appointed Raman Venkatesh to the newly created position of chief sustainability officer, the company said Thursday.
Venkatesh’s most recent two positions were advising a venture capital fund on healthcare, energy and mobility and working as executive vice president of Aquaporin, a company focused on improving water use. Earlier, Venkatesh a…