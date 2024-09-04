Medical Cannabis Patients Report Improved Quality of Life, Reduced Prescription Drug Use
The study’s authors concluded, “Medical cannabis should be considered an alternative treatment for patients who suffer from anxiety, depression, insomnia, or chronic pain.”
Patients authorized to consume state-legal medicinal cannabis products report improvements in their health-related quality of life and less reliance on prescription medications, according to data published in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners.
Researchers affiliated with Old Dominion University in Virginia surveyed 31 patients enrolled in the state’s m…