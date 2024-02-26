MediaRadar Highlights 2024 Advertising Trends
Political advertising is primed to reach unprecedented heights during the 2024 election cycle, far exceeding the $1 billion during the 2020 presidential election.
December revealed a promising 10% year-over-year increase in total ad sales, though active advertisers still lag by 13%. This year should continue to improve as the tightened budgets of late 2022 and throughout last year start to loosen.
However, MediaRadar says the rebound will not be even, but categories including electronics, financial services, house…