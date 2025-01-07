McDonald's Scaling Back DEI Programs and Goals
While the likes of Ford and Walmart have recently announced similar climb-downs, Business Insider notes that companies such as Costco have reaffirmed commitments to DEI initiatives.
McDonald's is scaling back some of its diversity goals, becoming the latest major company to retreat from diversity, equity and inclusion policies. According to a post on the company's website, McDonald's will no longer set "aspirational representation goals" and will retire its pledge to diversi…