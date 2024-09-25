Matthew Sluka leaves UNLV Over NIL Dispute, School Calls Demands 'Implied Threats'
UNLV QB to sit out season after agent says $100,000 promised for transfer has not been paid.
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka has decided to sit out the rest of his undefeated team’s season over a $100,000 NIL payment that was promised but never paid after he agreed to transfer to the Rebels last winter, Sluka’s agent told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Sluka’s announcement late Tuesday sent shockwaves throughout major college football, where …