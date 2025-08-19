Masdar Pours $1.7B Into Clean Energy Push
The Emirati renewable energy company has invested in projects spanning nine countries, cutting millions of tonnes of CO₂ every year.
Masdar, a state-owned renewable energy company in the UAE, has invested $1.7 billion from its green bonds into new solar, wind, and energy storage projects in nine countries, including the UAE, U.S., UK, Germany, Uzbekistan, and Serbia.
The company says every $1 million invested helps avoid about 3,700 tonnes of CO₂ each year, adding up to over 6.2 mill…