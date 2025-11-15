An EV charger in Columbia is covered by a Maryland Department of Agriculture “condemned” sticker. This could become a more common sight at a state inspection program for EV chargers ramps up. (Photo courtesy Lanny Hartmann)

Key players in the electric vehicle industry said they’re concerned that state-imposed costs to fund a new charger inspection program could suppress the budding EV industry in Maryland.

At a virtual meeting Thursday, EV companies, drivers and local government officials told the Maryland Department of Agriculture that the $150-per-port fee it will levy to pay for the cost of inspections could make it too expensive for companies or others to offer EV charging.

“This feels like such a sock in the gut to me,” said Lynn Parsons, an EV driver who testified at the hearing. “I hope I’m wrong. But for someone who has struggled to find EV charging stations, this just feels like it’s going to slow down the advancement of adding additional charging stations.”

But Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks defended the testing, which will be administered by the weights and measures division that already tests gas pumps, grocery store scales and other equipment around the state for accuracy. That division relies on fees to fund its operations, he said. And state oversight is something drivers are asking for, Atticks said.

“We heard from a number of owners and drivers of EVs about the need for not only registration, but inspection — and then inspection as a prompt for remediation,” he said.

Atticks said lawmakers gave his department the authority to levy inspection fees as part of the annual Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act this year. The department prepared the regulation, passed it to the legislature’s regulations committee and then opened a 30-day public comment period — that drew zero comments.

Some speakers at Thursday’s meeting said they felt blindsided by the news of the fees, which came in late September. They argued that the regulation was quietly ushered toward the finish line, and there wasn’t an effort to solicit robust comment from the public until Thursday’s meeting — after the regulation had already taken effect, and the department heard pushback.

Atticks said that the department did not directly notify any stakeholders, because the law doesn’t require it. The department followed its typical procedure for rule-making, he said.

The new policy requires that all EV chargers that offer a charge in exchange for payment be registered with the state by Jan. 1, and pay the $150 fee for each port at the station. Inspectors will begin visual checks in January, Atticks said, ensuring that chargers are registered (and affixing decals confirming that) and clearly display key information like the responsible party and the method of sale.

They’ll also tag and shut down any chargers that are inoperable, said Atticks, who recounted his own misadventures driving his state-owned electric vehicle around Maryland.

“There have been numerous examples that I have experienced where getting to a charger, the charger is not working and it is not easily possible — with the device or with the app that is associated with the device — to somehow prompt that it be refreshed,” he said. “I think over time, systems upgrade to allow that. Until we’re at that point, these inspections are going to be pretty critical.”

Sometime in the spring, he said the department hopes to begin testing the charging ports for accuracy, using a roughly $135,000 piece of equipment, known as a “standard,” that will check whether chargers are accurately tabulating the amount of electricity dispensed.

The cost of the standard is just one factor that went into the department’s decision to charge $150 per port, Atticks said. The fee also needs to cover the cost of electricity for each test session, which can take up to 30 minutes per port, garage or parking lot entry fees, travel costs and the potential need for return trips if chargers are in use.

In short, “it will take a lot” to inspect the chargers, Atticks said.

In an early October letter signed by industry heavyweights, including Tesla and Rivian, the companies asked that the fee be paused, and ultimately lowered to $25 per port. They also asked to limit the total fees levied at any one location. Their letter said other states have set fees at $20-$25 per device. Connecticut charges $50 per device, and Florida $100, but Maryland would still be top of the pack.

“Maryland’s new EV charging device registration fee — the highest in the nation — will discourage EV charging deployment, will impose additional expenses on Maryland businesses, and will further hinder the state from achieving its EV adoption commitments,” the letter reads.

But Atticks said not all those states have to fund their operations through fees, as Maryland does. And some states have realized they “underestimated the amount of time and expense that it would take to accurately inspect EV chargers, and so they are going back to adjust their fees,” he said.

Atticks also pushed back against speakers who compared the EV inspection fee to the $20 annual fee the department charges for gas pumps. That fee is not per pump but per meter, he said, and with each gas pump having between four and 10 meters, the actual cost is $80-$200 per gas pump.

The new fees will leave businesses that offer EV charging with three options, according to the EV companies’ letter: Try to eat the cost, pass the cost on to customers, or cut costs by decommissioning chargers.

The changes come as the state grapples with ambitious commitments to electric vehicles — and ambitious climate goals.

Maryland is one of several states that follow California’s emissions standards, which require an increasing share of car sales be EVs, until model year 2035, when all new cars would have to be zero-emission.

But Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order in April that allows the state to delay penalties for car manufacturers under the rule for model years 2027 and 2028. The EV charging companies point to that as evidence that the industry cannot afford additional stumbling blocks.

“The State has acknowledged the market challenges facing ZEV [zero-emission vehicle] adoption; now is not the time to impose a new annual registration fee on EV chargers that is the highest such fee in the nation,” their letter said.

Parsons and others Thursday were particularly concerned that the same fee will be levied for all types of commercial chargers, whether they are DC fast chargers at highway rest stops or slower Level 2 chargers at isolated condo or apartment complexes, which typically generate considerably less revenue.

Robert Borkowski, owner of EV charging company Plug IO, which focuses on installing chargers at multi-unit dwellings, said in an interview that many charging ports at housing complexes may not break even financially, because of the new fees.

“We do not have enough EVs to offset that cost, because right now, we are still in a very early [stage] of building out the infrastructure,” said Borkowski, who also spoke at Thursday’s meeting. “There may be not enough EVs, just even to generate the revenue to cover $150 per year.”

Others ech0ed the cost concerns. Anthony Willingham, public policy manager for charging company Electrify America, argued that the new fee structure will make it harder for his company to find welcoming sites for chargers, such as gas stations.

“It just makes the idea and the product much less attractive, especially when the registration fee is much higher than it is — or then it would be — in other jurisdictions,” Willingham said.

He said his company began installing chargers in 2017, some of which are still operational today. They are faltering not because of neglect but because of high demand, said Willingham, who compared it to :putting your dishwasher in a commercial kitchen. It’s going to struggle.”

Baltimore Gas & Electric, which operates hundreds of chargers around the state, also complained during Thursday’s meeting. Utilities are already required to report to the state’s Public Service Commission on the reliability of their chargers, and are required to maintain 97% uptime, said BGE’s Stephanie Leach. Charger shutoffs by Agriculture Department inspectors could make the PSC’s uptime standard harder to reach, she said.

And, like the others, she also bemoaned the inspection cost.

“We have over 700 chargers in the ground —public chargers and then additional multifamily chargers. So we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars that will we will incur in registration fees this year,” said Leach, strategic programs manager at BGE.

Several speakers asked whether the department could cut inspection costs by inspecting less often, for example, or bypassing the expensive equipment and conducting visual inspections only.? But department staffers seemed resolute, and didn’t indicate that any changes would be made to their inspection plans.

Borkowski said he worries that condos and apartments with EV chargers that aren’t used very much will rip them out, to avoid the registration fee, or a fee for an inoperable charger. It would take a homeowners association or condo board that is “really pro EVs” to convince residents they should keep paying for costly charging stations because it’s “going to benefit you in the future,” he said.

Borkowski said he is already considering lowering the number of chargers in two upcoming projects at multi-unit complexes, because of the new fees.

Brian Booher, an EV specialist with the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, agreed with Borkowski about the risk of charger shutdowns. He said the department should focus on fast-chargers being used by travelers in need of rapid power, rather than slower chargers used by building residents who are not necessarily in a rush to find a charge.

“The issues that we’ve encountered with reliability really apply and are most frustrating when we’re trying to find that fast charging — when we need power quick and it just doesn’t work,” Booher said. “The Level 2s around the county are really often there for convenience or you need them overnight.”

Atticks said concerns with multi-unit dwellings would be “one of our priorities to take back and just consider: What is the path forward?” But he also noted that other states don’t seem to differentiate between types of chargers in their programs.

“Now, look, this is new. We’re only, at best, a few years into any state regulating EV chargers,” Atticks said. “If we can be the ones to innovate and come up with the newest, best alternative, we’ll be happy to do that.”

Christine Condon covers state politics with a focus on environmental and energy issues for Maryland Matters. She is a Maryland native who previously reported on the environment for The Baltimore Sun. Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

