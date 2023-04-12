Malaysia Government Announces ESG Standards by Year End
The framework will encompass all local industries, it will be focusing more on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in terms of funding and capacity building.
According to The Star Online, the Malaysia government will launch a framework on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards by year-end to help companies transition to renewable energy (RE), says International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
Tengku Zafrul said while the framework will encompass all local industr…