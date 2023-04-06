Majority of New American Workers are result of Nepotism and Cronyism
New study shows 2/3 of Gen Z workers are "nepo workers" and the fallout after the SCVIB collapse is showing more signs of cronyism than previously thought.
The Internet is full of conspiracies and the latest one that seems to be legit is the rise of Nepotism and Cronyism in business, reaching well beyond the hills in Hollywood.
From politics to the boardroom, friends and family members are getting ushered into professional roles they are neither qualified for or have experience in. Often times these Nepo…