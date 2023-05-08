Maine Votes Down Anti-ESG Bill, State set to Divest from Fossil Fuels by 2026
Vote keeps current ESG law in tact requiring the $18.5 billion MainePERS and the state treasurer to divest fossil fuel investments by Jan. 1, 2026.
The Maine Legislature killed a bill that would have placed investment restrictions on the Maine Public Employees Retirement System, Augusta, requiring the pension system to ignore "non-pecuniary factors" specifically Environmental Social Governmental (ESG) ideological or political goals.
The bill was introduced April 11 by Rep. Chad Perkins, a Republica…