Maine Sued over New Campaign Finance Law, but that was Supporters’ Plan All Along
Currently, contributions to political action committees cannot be regulated, so long as the PAC doesn’t contribute directly to candidates. These groups are commonly referred to as super PACs.
Political action committees tied to a Republican state lawmaker filed a legal challenge in federal court on Friday to overturn a campaign finance reform Mainers overwhelmingly voted for in November.
Those behind the reform welcome this lawsuit, however, as such a legal chall…