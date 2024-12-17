Maine Could Have Helped Stop People from Becoming Homeless. But It Didn’t
A new eviction prevention program fails to protect some of Maine’s most vulnerable residents from homelessness.
This article was produced for ProPublica's Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Bangor Daily News.
Public housing helped bring an end to Linda Gallagher-Garcia’s three years of intermittent homelessness in her hometown of Presque Isle, Maine, in 2020. With $200 …