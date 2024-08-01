Magellan AI Reveals 22% Increase in Podcast Ad Spend for Q2
The top advertiser in Q2 was BetterHelp, which spent $22.4 million. Amazon ranked second, spending $13.5 million, followed by Shopify, which invested $10.1 million in the medium.
Podcast ad revenue increased during the second quarter, and so did ad loads.
Magellan AI estimates total podcast ad spending jumped 22% during the quarter compared to a year earlier. And while it does not release a dollar figure, Magellan says there were 1,516 brands advertising on podcasts for the first time during the second quarter, a 1.9% increase o…