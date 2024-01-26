Magazine Readership Is Up Over The Past Two Years
Good Housekeeping was up 2% in 2023 to 12.1 million readers compared to two years ago, and Southern Living, with 11.7 million readers, increased readership by 5%.
Print media consumption increased in 2023 and will likely continue doing so in 2024, according to a study by Pew Media Research.
While MRI Simmons has reported that more than 80% of 100+ national magazines have a lower readership than a decade ago, in the past two years nearly 90% of those have maintained or increased readership, Media Post reports.
Home …