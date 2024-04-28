Louisiana Lawmakers Looking to Restrict ESG usage by State's Universities
They also said they want to draft a resolution to ask for a in-depth report on how the state's institutions of higher education are using ESG criteria.
A bill in the Louisiana House of Representatives would require university boards to seek approval from lawmakers before using environmental, social and governance criteria.
House Bill 909 would mandate the universities' boards of regents and public postsecondary education management boards to ask for approval from the Joint Legislative Committee on the B…