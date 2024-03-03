Louisiana Lawmakers Briefed on CO2 Issues
Safety issues, concerns about how landowners would be compensated and transparency in the process lead the briefing.
Residents vomiting in the street, and others unresponsive, while emergency vehicles stalled due to a lack of oxygen, is how Jerry Briggs described the scene of a CO2 leak in Mississippi.
For about four hours, the fire coordinator in Warren County, Mississippi worked with emergency responders in neighboring Yazoo County to drag dozens of residents to safe…