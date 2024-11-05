Louisiana Argues Against Narrowing of Injunction Against Biden Title IX Rule
Substituting gender identity for biological sex would subvert the purpose of Title IX, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill argued.
A panel of federal appellate court judges heard arguments Monday from Louisiana’s top attorney, who doesn’t want to enforce new rules President Joe Biden has proposed to protect transgender students.
The three U.S. 5th Circuit judges are considering a preliminary injunction a federal judge in Louisiana granted in June that temporarily blocked Biden’s new…