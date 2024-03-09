Local News Fact Checks API's Marketing Campaign in Colorado
The American Petroleum Institute is airing a political ad that seems dark and scary about Colorado oil and gas legislation.
Colorado legislators are planning a bill to stop oil and gas drilling in the state by 2030, revoking the ability to permit new wells this decade and creating panic in the industry about its future. This has prompted a well funded marketing campaign in Colorado. That marketing campaign then prompted Marshall Zelinger of 9News Colorado to fact check the…