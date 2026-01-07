Karen Budd-Falen presents a session at the Western Agricultural & Environmental Law Conference on May 4, 2023 in Reno, Nevada. Image by Ark. Agricultural Experiment Station .

In early January, the story seemed unavoidable.

A senior official at the U.S. Department of the Interior had failed to disclose a multimillion-dollar water-rights deal between her husband and the developers of the nation’s largest lithium mine—one that required approval from the very agency where she worked.

The documentation was public.

The financial stakes were clear.

The approval timeline was established.

And then, almost overnight, the story disappeared.

A Conflict That Finally Reached Daylight

The controversy centers on Karen Budd-Falen, now the No. 3 official at Interior, who previously served as a senior legal official during President Trump’s first term.

In 2018, Budd-Falen’s husband, Frank Falen, sold water rights from a family ranch in northern Nevada to Lithium Nevada Corporation, a subsidiary of Lithium Americas, for $3.5 million, according to state and federal records later reviewed by The New York Times.

The water contract was contingent: it could be terminated if the Thacker Pass lithium mine failed to receive federal approval.

At the time, Budd-Falen worked at Interior.

Interior approval was essential.

The deal moved forward.

Budd-Falen did not disclose the contract on her federal ethics forms.

In 2018 Frank Falen sold water from a family ranch in northern Nevada to Lithium Nevada Corp., a subsidiary of Lithium Americas, for $3.5 million.

Reporting That Broke — Then Broke Through

The water-rights arrangement first came to light in December through reporting by Public Domain, co-published with High Country News.

That reporting documented:

The water sale

The timing of Budd-Falen’s Interior service

Her meetings with mining executives

The absence of disclosed recusals or ethics agreements

In early January, The New York Times independently confirmed the $3.5 million contract and detailed how Interior’s approval of the mine was directly linked to the viability of the deal.

The story appeared prominently on the Times’ front page.

By any normal measure, it was a moment of peak visibility.

A Media Event — and a Sudden Distraction

On national television, Rachel Maddow highlighted the case during a segment examining who stood to benefit most from sudden, high-drama geopolitical events that dominated the news cycle that same weekend.

Maddow summarized the reporting from Public Domain, High Country News, and The New York Times, emphasizing three factual points already established in print:

Budd-Falen’s husband received $3.5 million for water rights The payment depended on Interior approving the mine Budd-Falen worked at Interior when approval was granted

Her broader observation was not about lithium or mining policy, but about attention economics—how rapidly unfolding national crises can eclipse accountability stories that rely on sustained public focus.

Within days, the lithium story faded from headlines.

Oversight Delayed, Records Withheld

That disappearance matters because key questions remain unanswered.

To date:

Interior has not released Budd-Falen’s ethics agreement

Her recusal status is unknown

Internal communications have not been produced

Those missing records are the subject of two active FOIA lawsuits filed by Public Domain against Interior, seeking emails, text messages, calendars, and internal discussions involving Budd-Falen and other senior officials.

According to the newsroom, the agency repeatedly missed statutory deadlines, forcing litigation simply to access documents the public is legally entitled to see.

FOIA, in this case, is not a political weapon—it is the only remaining audit trail.

Not an Energy Question — a Governance One

The Thacker Pass mine itself remains contested.

Supporters argue it is vital to domestic battery supply chains.

Opponents cite water depletion, tribal cultural impacts, and environmental concerns.

But the Budd-Falen case is not fundamentally about lithium.

It is about:

Disclosure

Recusal

Timing

Whether senior officials can oversee decisions that materially affect their family’s finances

Those questions are resolved not through debate, but through records.

The Cost of Delayed Transparency

When accountability depends on:

lawsuits instead of compliance

national media amplification instead of routine disclosure

and public outrage instead of process

governance begins to resemble damage control rather than oversight.

The irony is that FOIA exists to prevent precisely this scenario—where conflicts are only visible after approvals are finalized and money has already changed hands.

As Public Domain moves its archives behind a paywall to fund ongoing litigation, the underlying issue remains unresolved:

If transparency only survives when the news cycle allows it, is it still functioning at all?

For now, the mine proceeds.

The water deal stands.

And the public record is still incomplete.

