Listeria Outbreak: As Deaths Rise, Repeated Health Violations Linked to Boar's Head Facility
Listeriosis is America's third-leading cause of death due to food-borne illnesses. "This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe," according to the CDC.
A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation found scores of health violations by meat company Boar's Head at its Virginia facility that now is at the center of a nationwide deli meat recall linked to multiple deaths across more than a dozen states, according to records.
At least eight deaths have now been reported, adding Florida, Tennessee, Ne…