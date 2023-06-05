Let's Talk About Replacing the Supply Chain that Supports Humanity
The elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is that wind and solar only generate electricity but manufacture absolutely nothing for society.
Only a handful of individuals have ever seen or touched crude oil, but every one of the 8 billion on this planet is enjoying the products made from the oil derivatives manufactured from that black gold.
Chemical products, such as plastics, solvents, medical supplies, and fertilizers, are essential for supporting modern lifestyles.
The world is trying to t…