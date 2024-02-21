LeaseLock Partners with GRESB to Address ESG Needs for Rental Housing
GRESB collects, validates, scores and benchmarks ESG information for investors, asset managers and the industry at large.
LeaseLock, the AI-powered lease insurance provider for rental housing, announced its partnership with Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) to improve actionable environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts for the rental housing industry.
