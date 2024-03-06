Lawsuit Accuses Oil, Gas Companies of Fraud, Results in 200 Orphan Wells in Colorado
When Painted Pegasus Petroleum collapsed, 196 wells were added to the state’s orphan well list, 188 of them in Adams County.
The land Cindy and Ronald McCormick bought for their “forever” home in the rolling hills of eastern Adams County came with a stunning view of the Front Range. It also came with an out-of-service oil well, an open pit, aging storage tanks, a dilapidated shed and a broken promise from a company to clean it all up.
After learning that the company, Painted P…