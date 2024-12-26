Lawmaker Questions why State is Using Secret Algorithm to Determine At-Risk Student Funding
Proponents say it is a data-driven approach that allows the state to better target its finite amount of at-risk funding.
Nevada is using a secret algorithm to determine which students are considered at-risk enough to warrant additional education funding, raising concerns about transparency.
Developed for the State of Nevada by Minnesota-based tech company Infinite Campus, the algorithm is said to use “machine learning and decades of student data to identify patterns of pre…