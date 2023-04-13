Las Vegas Sands Announces 3-Year Program with the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada
Sands' 2023 partnership with The Center includes entry into the three-year ESG-themed program, along with capacity-building support to help the nonprofit advance its service to the LGBTQ+ community.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced that The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) has joined Sands Cares Accelerator, a three-year membership program aimed at advancing nonprofits to deliver greater community impact.
Sands also continues its capacity-building support for The Center to enable further expansion of the Arlene Cooper Community Hea…