Larry Fink Decides to Stop using Acronym ESG
The man who ushered in the woke wars and culture clashes is changing the Orwellian game once again.
According to the Financial News, BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink, who has come under fire by politicians in the US for championing green issues, has stopped using the term ‘ESG’.
The boss of the world’s largest asset manager said during the Aspen Ideas Festival on 25 June that he had abandoned the acronym, which has become a shorthand for climate ch…