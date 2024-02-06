LA Gov Jeff Landry Announces Bond Allocation for Chevron’s Geismar Expansion Project
This expansion project is expected to bring 90 new permanent jobs and 1,500 temporary jobs.
At the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association’s (LMOGA) annual conference, Governor Jeff Landry announced a $100 million bond allocation for the expansion project at Chevron’s Geismar Renewable Diesel Plant.
