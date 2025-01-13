LA Fires Could Drastically Drive Up Insurance Premiums
Last year, State Farm decided not to renew tens of thousands of policies in the state, including about 1,600 in Pacific Palisades.
The deadly and destructive fires in Los Angeles — which some say could be the costliest in the state’s history — will further strain the insurance market and worsen the financial position of California’s insurer of last resort.
Data about Pacific Palisades, the devastated LA neighborhood whose residents include movie stars and directors, help illustrate …