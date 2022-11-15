KY AG Cameron Launches Investigation into ESG-Related Investment Practices, Bankers Sue Back
The red tape behind ESG is heating up in Blue Grass State.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched an investigation into alleged violations of Kentucky’s consumer protection laws related to ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investment practices of The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard) and State Street Bank (State Street).
“Kentucky’s Consumer Protection laws prohibit companies from placing a climat…