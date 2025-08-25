King Coal Dethroned: Regulation, Transition, and Takeovers
Today coal is in managed decline—a transition not entirely driven by markets, but by a tangle of government regulation, technology subsidies, and policy-directed energy strategies.
This is part two in a four-part series. Click here for part one - Seeds of Control: Agriculture and the Loss of the Family Farm
On a cold morning in southern West Virginia, the low rumble of a coal conveyor belt fades into silence. For decades, the mine fed a nearby power plant that provided jobs, tax revenue, and the hum of economic life. Now the plan…