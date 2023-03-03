Kinder Morgan Executives Encouraging Clean Energy Projects
The pipeline operator looking for carbon sequestration and enhanced oil recovery projects to profit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Energy pipeline operator Kinder Morgan is now publicly going after government subsidies in the form of the IRA’s expanded tax credits.
According to Reuters, Kinder Morgan recently made public calls acknowledging the importance of federal funding, and specifically tax credits, as a “key policy tool for promoting investment in clean energy projects.” In a…