Kevin O'Leary Says 3.5 Billion People Living in Poverty Is "Fantastic News"
North Dakota's newest business partner, spokesperson has gone viral due to his "heartless" perception towards poverty.
Kevin O'Leary, a reality TV star and influencer from Dragons' Den and Shark Tank, was extremely upbeat about those living in poverty during an interview this week.
O'Leary, who appeared on the The Lang and O'Leary Exchange said: "It's fantastic, and this is a great thing because it inspires everybody, gets them motivation to look up to the one per cent …