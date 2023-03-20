Kevin O'Leary and North Dakota Declare War on Local and Regional Banks
Reality TV Star Kevin O'Leary and North Dakota continue to blur the professional lines of business and civility with The People's Money putting more families at risk.
Another day another piece of polarizing news coming out of North Dakota. This time it’s the state’s newest financial and celebrity spokesperson, Reality TV Star Kevin O’Leary.
Just this week, North Dakota continued their War on Thought Workers’ with a new advertising and marketing campaign with the North Dakota Commerce Department …