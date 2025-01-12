Ken Paxton Files Second Lawsuit Against TikTok for Exposing Minors to Explicit Content
The attorney general argues that the social media company violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by listing itself as appropriate for children.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday sued TikTok for the second time in recent months, accusing the social media company of violating deceptive trade law by downplaying its addictiveness and exposing children to explicit material.
The suit argues that TikTok, a short-form video app, violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by listing its…