Katz Study: Radio Tops in Trust, Across Party Lines
According to Katz’s study, radio is the most trusted media among voters, with 8 in 10 calling it very trustworthy or trustworthy. Radio topped newspapers by +5% and magazines by double digit margins.
New research from Katz Radio Group finds that radio ranks as the most trusted source of information — and that it is proving itself as a unifying force, even in a historically divisive era in American politics.
According to Katz’s study, radio is the most trusted media among voters, with 8 in 10 calling it very trustworthy or trustworthy. Radio topped ne…