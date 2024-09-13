Kansas Secretary of State Tosses Nearly 1,000 Ballots
Secretary of State Scott Schwab said there was cause to be “extremely concerned” about “a troubling pattern that persists in the U.S. Postal Service’s processing and handling of ballots.”
The Kansas secretary of state said in a letter to the U.S. postmaster general that approximately 1,000 August primary voters in Kansas were disenfranchised because ballots mailed before Election Day in August arrived in county offices more than three days after the deadline or without an essential postmark.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican w…