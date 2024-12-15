Kansas Board of Education Accepts Policy Report Recommending Phone Bans, Sends to Local Districts
The 36-member task force consisted of state board members, district officials, school employees, students, parents and legislators who crafted 22 recommendations for locales.
School districts across Kansas will receive a 20-page report containing guidance on cellphones that recommends daytime cellphone bans, mental health awareness and bolstered parental oversight.
The Kansas State Board of Education hasn’t mandated digital device policies, instead deferring to local districts and schools to create their own. The board voted …