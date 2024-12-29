Judge-Elect in MT Faces Felony Drug Charges, Bows Out of Taking Oath
If convicted of the charges, Cotter could face a maximum 35 years in the Montana State Prison and a $60,000 fine, according to penalties in a court filing.
A recently elected judge for district court in Lake and Sanders counties will not take the oath of office in order to focus on defending himself from criminal drug charges.
Kenneth Britton “Britt” Cotter, 48, faces three counts of felony charges, one count of solicitation to commit criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of attempted crim…