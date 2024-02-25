Judge Allows Anti-ESG Lawsuit Against American Airlines to Proceed
American Airline's response wasn't good enough for U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor.
A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, has denied a request by American Airlines Inc. to dismiss an anti-ESG lawsuit filed by a pilot who said two company retirement plans violated ERISA by offering investments from asset managers that use ESG criteria in investments and in proxy voting.
The plaintiff sued the company and its plan fiduciaries June 7 — lat…