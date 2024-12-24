Journalist Fatalities are Rising; a Memorial is Going Up in their Honor
At least 3,100 journalists have been killed around the world since 1837 according to a Capital News Service databases of fallen journalists maintained by the Committee to Protect Journalist
Fallen Journalists Memorial design concept revealed to the public in September 2024. Credit: Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation/John Ronan Architects.
When Tom Durkin was alerted in November 2012 that James Foley, a friend of more than two decades, had been kidnapped by ISIS while working as a freelance war correspondent in northwest Syria, he went t…