Japan's Panasonic To Get Billions More from American Taxpayers To Power EV Batteries with Coal
Some are calling this more mixed messages from global leadership, while others are pointing to the New Change Order sweeping across the planet.
An electric battery factory in Kansas may use so much energy that a local power plant might not be able to stop burning coal as quickly as planned, according to multiple reports.
Panasonic, a Japanese technology company, is building a massive electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, that could consume enough energy to power a small city, a…