In a bold pivot toward sustainability, Jaguar has officially ceased sales of new petrol-powered vehicles in Australia as of December 31, 2025. This move, part of the brand’s broader “Reimagine” strategy, signals the end of an era for internal combustion engine (ICE) models and a full embrace of electrification. With global automotive markets in flux, Jaguar’s decision reflects both regional challenges and worldwide trends toward greener mobility.

But what does this mean for Australian consumers, the international auto industry, and Jaguar’s future lineup?

Impact on the Australian Market

Australia has long been a tough market for luxury brands like Jaguar, where sales have dwindled amid fierce competition from rivals such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and increasingly, Tesla. In 2025, Jaguar reported just 520 new vehicle registrations Down Under—its lowest in 29 years. This dismal performance underscores the brand’s struggles, exacerbated by a lack of fresh models and shifting consumer preferences toward more affordable or electrified options.

The cessation of new petrol car sales doesn’t mean Jaguar is vanishing from Australian showrooms entirely. Dealers are now focusing on “Approved Used” vehicles, which include low-mileage demonstrators with warranties intact. However, this transitional phase leaves a void, as even the electric I-Pace SUV is no longer available new. In the interim, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) dealerships are leaning heavily on the more robust Land Rover brand, which sold 8,339 units in 2025—over 16 times Jaguar’s tally.

For the Australian market, this shift could accelerate EV adoption in the luxury segment, aligning with government incentives like the Fringe Benefits Tax exemptions for electric vehicles. Yet, it also highlights vulnerabilities: Jaguar’s low volume means the impact is minimal on overall market dynamics, but it pressures dealers to adapt or consolidate.

Critics argue the move is premature, given Australia’s slower EV infrastructure rollout compared to Europe, potentially alienating traditional buyers who prefer petrol power for long-distance drives.

On the positive side, it positions Jaguar as a pioneer in a market where EV sales grew by 29% in Mexico and 33% in Europe last year, suggesting potential upside if infrastructure catches up.

Alignment with World Market Trends

Jaguar’s decision mirrors broader global automotive trends, where electrification is advancing but facing headwinds. Globally, electric vehicle (EV) sales, including battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), reached 17.8 million units in 2024, capturing nearly 20% of the light-vehicle market.

Forecasts for 2025 predict 23.7 million units, rising to a 25.5% market share, with continued growth to 27.5% in 2026. China remains the powerhouse, accounting for about 60% of global EV sales in 2024, driven by affordable models and rapid PHEV adoption.

However, the pace is uneven. In the US, EV adoption has stagnated at around 10% of sales, with BEVs carrying a 15-20% price premium over average vehicles. Hybrids and range-extended EVs are gaining traction as a pragmatic bridge, especially amid policy uncertainties like potential US tariffs on imports and battery supply chain challenges. Europe, too, is recalibrating, with manufacturers retreating from aggressive full-EV targets due to economic pressures and infrastructure gaps.

Jaguar’s all-EV strategy bucks this trend somewhat, betting on luxury buyers who prioritize performance and exclusivity over cost. Yet, it’s risky: Brands like Jaguar saw sales collapse in Europe (down 97% in some periods) during their transitions, as production halts cleared inventory for new models.

Globally, light-vehicle production is expected to dip slightly in 2026 due to trade tensions and uneven BEV demand, but electrification’s long-term trajectory points to over 83% market share by 2040. This suggests Jaguar’s move, while bold, aligns with an inevitable shift—provided it can weather short-term sales droughts.

What’s Next for Jaguar: A High-End EV Renaissance

Looking ahead, Jaguar is repositioning itself as an ultra-luxury EV brand, aiming to rival Bentley and Porsche rather than mass-market competitors. The centerpiece is an all-electric four-door grand tourer (GT) inspired by the Type 00 concept, set for a full reveal in summer 2026 and deliveries starting in early 2027.

Boasting over 1,000 horsepower from a three-motor setup, up to 430 miles (692 km) of WLTP range, and rapid charging (200 miles in under 15 minutes), this model promises supercar performance in a sleek, 5.2-meter package. Pricing starts around £117,000 in the UK, translating to approximately $300,000 AUD in Australia.

Following the GT, Jaguar plans an electric luxury SUV and a flagship limousine, all built on a dedicated EV platform at JLR’s Solihull plant. Rumors swirl about potential range-extended variants to hedge against pure-EV risks, though JLR insists on an all-electric path toward net-zero by 2039.

This lineup aims to attract a new demographic—85% of current customers may not follow, but Jaguar is targeting affluent, forward-thinking buyers.

The transition isn’t without controversy: Jaguar’s rebrand has drawn criticism for being “woke” or polarizing, alienating traditional fans. Yet, early drives of prototypes on ice suggest dynamic handling and innovation that could redefine the brand.

In summary, Jaguar’s exit from petrol in Australia is a microcosm of its global reinvention amid evolving EV trends. While challenges loom, the promise of cutting-edge electric models could secure its place in the luxury pantheon—if execution matches ambition. As the automotive world electrifies, Jaguar’s gamble might just pay off.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

