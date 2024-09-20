It’s Time to Unbundle ESG
ESG is at an inflection point. It has come to represent a broad and inchoate aspiration for what business should be doing beyond maximizing shareholder value.
In the summer of 2023, a prominent business trend seemed to reach a dramatic and an unexpected end. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with more than $9 trillion under management at the time, announced that he would no longer use the term “ESG” to describe the company’s approach to investing. While interest in environmen…