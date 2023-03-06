It's a Landmark Treaty for Sea Life
After almost two decades, United Nations member states agree on legal framework for the High Seas which are outside national boundaries.
After 20 years of maritime legal discussions, the United Nations agreed to a historic treaty to protect marine life and biodiversity in the world's oceans this past Saturday.
The accord marks a long-awaited milestone in a years-long effort to safeguard the planet's seas.
Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated UN member countries for finali…