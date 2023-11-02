Is Your Government Blocking You from Social Media?
More people are reporting government employees using their position in power for personal politics, blocking critics and legit questions from anyone who disagrees with their actions and behaviors.
This past July, a federal district judge in Louisiana decided a court case that could have far-reaching consequences for the government's ability to work with Facebook and other social media giants. The issue - creating, managing and distributing misinformation.
District Court Judge Terry Doughty, who was appointed by Presi…