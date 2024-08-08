Is Tim Walz’s Energy Record an Asset or Liability?
The Minnesota governor signed one of the most aggressive low-carbon power laws in the nation but also angered greens by supporting a major oil pipeline.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice Tuesday of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate is spiking enthusiasm among climate-focused progressives — and fossil fuel supporters backing former President Donald Trump.
Walz, a 60-year-old former school teacher and football coach with military experience, has a long energy record that is under renewed scrut…